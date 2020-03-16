Griselda Records Signs 1st Female MC, Armani Caesar

On Sunday (March 15), Westside Gunn made an announcement via Instagram, introducing the masses to Griselda Records’ very first female MC, Buffalo-bred Armani Caesar.

He wrote:

“WSG x CONWAY x BENNY x DARINGER and now introducing BUFFALO’s OWN @armanicaesar Newest Member of GRISELDA, it was All about timing this was over a decade in the making she’s a hustler, she comes from the same streets as US and actually started with us Were about to get busy So I want EVERYBODY to follow her and Support her.”

Westside also teased the idea of making a work run to see Alchemist with their newest signee. The results should be interesting.

“I’m taking her to Alchemist right now we’re not waiting lol…. Also imagine somebody with Bars, can turn up on these hoes and look as beautiful as this it’s a new day #GXFR #BUFFALOKIDS #vetements #ArmaniCeasar #FOLLOW #2020FIRM #JUSTDONGANG.”

Caesar comes with her own following of rap fans, hip to her style of flashy one-liners and hot girl talk on songs like “Yum Yum” and “Big Ole Bag.”

She shared the news on Instagram:

“It’s Official! @westsidegunn bro I can’t wait to show the ppl what we got in store! I’m even happier cuz I really get to do this with the Home team! It’s up and it’s mfkin STUCK? #BuffaloKids #GriseldaShit.”