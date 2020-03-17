FINALLY: Sony Will Reveal More Details About PlayStation 5 During Livestream

When it comes to getting information about the PlayStation 5, Sony has been very tight-lipped for the most part leaking small details here and there. Well, following Microsoft revealing some more information about its next-generation console, Sony announced it will be holding a livestream about PS5.

That’s right folks, if you have been like us and itching to learn more about the PS5 tomorrow. Announced today (Mar.17) via Twitter, Sony will host a livestream on its blog at 9AM PST, 12PM EST and it will be hosted by the consoles lead architect, Mark Cerny who will “provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games.”

Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games. Watch tomorrow at PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/bgP1rXMeC8 pic.twitter.com/BSYX9tOYhE — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 17, 2020

Now, as to what that means, we have no clue, but we do hope we finally get to see what the PS5 will actually look like. So far, we do know specific specs that were released via an exclusive interview with Wired interview back in April. It’s also been rumored that PS5 will support backwards compatibility for all previous PlayStation consoles and will use a “Remastering Engine” according to video game insider HipHopGamer. It has also been confirmed that Sony has been working with the United Nations to make the console eco-friendly.

The console is still locked in for a holiday 2020 release date, but we have no clue how much it will cost though rumors hinted the console possible costing around a steep $470 at launch.

That’s it.

Now why the sudden move? Well, it would appear Sony is finally showing its hand after Microsoft dropped some new delicious details about the Xbox Series X on top of the information the company revealed back in February. In a massive article published by Microsoft, the Xbox Series X’s eight cores inside its semi-custom AMD Zen 2 processor were broken down and how its 16GB of GDDR6 RAM could be used.

Another new feature revealed is a slot that could be used for an optional 1TB expansion card that is being made by Seagate. We also got our first look at the new Xbox Series X lower-latency controller that now has a share button, something Xbox One X owners have been begging for.

So again, no surprise, Sony is breaking its silence. We appreciate the good news during these trying times, honestly. We are excited to see what announcements will be made.

—

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty