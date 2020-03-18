Migos To Pay Back Part Of Performance Fee From Failed Fyre Festival

The failed Fyre Festival event remains one of the biggest con jobs in history with the organizer Billy McFarland sitting behind bars on fraud charges. A trustee overseeing the festival’s bankruptcy matter sued a list of celebrities, including the Migos, who were ordered to return a portion of their performance fee.

As reported by The Blast, the trustee sued to collect monies from celebrities that were paid by the festival to promote the event. In the Migos case, the trio of Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff was paid $100,000 to perform at the event. It isn’t known how much the trustee originally sought but the documents note that the $30,000 the band will return was part of a settlement agreement.

Back in August 2019, the trustee presiding over Fyre Festival’s bankruptcy sued a bunch of celebrities who were paid to promote the music festival.

The trustee demanded the celebs return the money they received in an effort to pay off the millions owed to various creditors.

In one lawsuit, Blink 182 was sued for the return of $500,000 paid to the band who were set to headline Fyre Festival. Kendall Jenner was hit with a separate suit demanding she pay back $275,000 she was paid to promote the festival on Instagram. Model Emily Ratajkowski was sued over the $300,000 she was paid to post an ad on Instagram.

The trustee accuses Kendall and Emily of showing a “clear lack of good faith” because they didn’t let their followers know they were paid for the social media posts.

The lawsuits are an attempt to pay down over $14 million that was paid out to performers and others connected to the festival. McFarland is currently serving a six-year sentence.

