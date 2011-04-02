CLOSE
SHOTS FIRED!!! Nicki Minaj Puts Out A Diss Track To Lil Kim “Tragedy” [Audio]

Nicki Minaj has put out a diss track aimed at Lil Kim entitled “Tragedy.”

A snippet of the unfinished track made its way to Funkmaster Flex, who reports that it may end up on Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter IV.

“Pink Friday, Eminem, 8 Mile, It must hurt to sell your album off PayPal.   Especially when you in the game 15-20.You was hot when Shaq teamed up with Penny.

Man, you was Magic, I mean, look at ya now ho, you just tragic. You a tragedy, you a parody, Last name Ann, first name Raggedy,”

Produced by Hit-Boy, the final version will also feature production from Boi-1da.

Peep the audio below to see that Nicki is no longer beating around the bush, and is going right for the jugular.

