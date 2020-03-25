COVID-19 Saves Rick Ross From Attending 50 Cent Court Case Deposition

Even with a global health crisis in place 50 Cent is keeping the same energy. But even he can’t get a pass with COVID-19 in place.

Hot New Hip Hop is reporting that Fif’s and Rick Ross problems are still ongoing; specifically in the court room. Back in 2009 at the height of their Rap beef Curtis took things to a very petty level by releasing a sex tape of Ross’ former girlfriend. Naturally this put Lastonia Leviston’s business to the world causing her to file a lawsuit against the G-Unit Records CEO.

Fast forward ten years later and she is still trying to get her coins but 50 has been able to evade paying out. A judge awarded her a 5 million dollar pay out but Jackson promptly filed for bankruptcy citing he did not have the funds to settle the balance. Smelling deception the magistrate added punitive damages to his bill which amounted to an additional two million dollars to the tab.

Now the “I Get Money” rapper is suing his former legal team for negligence by not securing testimony from Rozay and is asking that Rick Ross come in to discuss his part in this whole saga. His original appearance was scheduled for today but it has been postponed due to the Coronavirus. Now the courts have ordered Rick’s deposition to be held in April and will be most likely conducted via video conference.

It should be noted that neither MC has spoken on the inner workings of this legal matter. In late 2019 while promoting Port Of Miami 2 Ross shot down any chances of them ever working together. “Honestly, I’m a businessman. If 50 Cent still had value, I may have been done it. But not being funny, homie just ain’t that dude no more,” he explained. “We was riding through L.A. smoking to ‘Hate It or Love It’ yesterday. That sh*t was dope. We was saluting Cool & Dre, that’s Miami who did the production. Game and 50 Cent, that was dope. If he was still making music like that, of course.”

Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images