Charlamagne Tha God Hit Up Atlanta To Interview Jeezy In A Personal One-On-One

With rumors swirling that Charlamagne Tha God could be going down his own path after his contract with The Breakfast Club comes to an end, we got a peak of what could be in store as he sat down for a personal one-on-one with ATL’s favorite hustler, Jeezy.

Traveling down to the A to meet with the legendary Snowman, Charlamagne gets a tour of Hawkinsville, Georgia and strolls through the hood that made Jeezy the man he is today. After getting familiar with the trap house Jeezy was working from to meeting the family, Tha God and Jeezy kick it on his auntie’s porch and reflects on his road to fame and imparts some of the wisdom he’s acquired over the years.

From explaining that he’s kept himself alive by learning how to “dip and dab enough to know what’s going on” because “It’s hard to hit a moving target,” the Snowman gives good advice to anyone who might feel obligated to constantly be in their hood to maintain street cred.

Peep the whole interview below and let us know your thoughts on it and whether C Tha God should stay on The Breakfast Club or embark on his own business venture.