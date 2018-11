Gucci Mane Feat. Waka Flocka Flame – “Young Ni*ga”

Gucci Mane gets it in with an ode to the youth featuring his protege, Waka Flocka Flame. Check out the joint.

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/04/young_nigga.mp3

