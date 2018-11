Today marks the three year anniversary of the marriage of Jay-Z and Beyonce, easily Hip-Hop’s reining couple.

Alhough they’ve been known to keep quiet about their love life, the pair that’s been dating since 2002 has a few standout moments where they let the world in on their feelings.

From wedding ring debuts to music video cameos, check out some of Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Carter’s most memorable moments below.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »