Jay-Z Attacks The Internet, Launches New Lifestyle Website

Rapper Jay-Z Launches Lifestyle Website

Jay-Z’s billion dollar race is still on as he ventures into the website world launching Life + Times.

The site will reflect the aspects of life that interest the mogul and will undoubtedly inspire most to broaden their cultural view.

Some other websites owned by rap stars may include hip-hop videos, mixtape downloads and video vixens, Hov however looks to enlighten viewers about the art of Jean-Michel Basquiat, the designs of Audemars Piguet and the cooking of Daniel Boulud.

Jay-Z will most likely expand the site in time to include staff writers and bloggers to keep up with the latest trends.

As of right now, it looks like a grown-up internet location to learn about (what Jay considers to be) the finer things in life.