50 Cent Claims He Saved Jeremih From Getting Dropped From Def Jam

50 Cent Says He Rescued Jeremih’s Career With “Down On Me”

50 Cent spoke with Hot 97 FM’s Angie Martinez about his collaboration with Def Jam’s Jeremih stating that the Chicago crooner was in danger of being dropped before the record was released.

Jeremih’s sophomore album, All About You moved 17,705 copies in its first week and 50 told Angie,

“On that project, he was already gonna be dropped by Def Jam—the first week sales were really low on the record. When we first did the song, I didn’t care. I was just looking at him as an artist—I thought he was dope artist.”





“Down On Me” peaked at the number nine spot on the charts even though Curtis set his heights higher on the actual song,