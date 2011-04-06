Songwriter Accuses Rihanna, Kanye, Justin Bieber Of Stealing Songwriting Credits

Songwriter Say Artists Take Credit For Songs They Didnt Write

Songwriter Heather Bright, famous for penning tracks for Justin Bieber and Brittany Spears, is putting some artists on front street for taking credit for songs they don’t write, calling out artists, Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Rihanna.

In a recent interview with freewired.com, the song scribe spoke on how she says artists sometimes get over on songwriters.

“Rihanna takes publishing, Justin Bieber takes publishing, Kanye West takes publishing. On all the stuff that they don’t write, they take publishing,” says Bright, alleging that artist put their name in the song credits even when they had no input into the writing of the lyrics. In turn, this lessens – or negates altogether – the amount of royalties owed to the songwriter.

Bright, who wrote Bieber’s “Somebody To Love” was even puzzled as to how the teen pop star got credit for her penmanship.

“How did he get a writing credit on it? That’s an interesting question.” She says, “I don’t know.”

Bright admits that most people use songwriters, not out of lack of talent, but because of time constraints saying,

“You can’t be Rihanna and be producing and writing records. You just can’t be doing that. You just won’t have time. All the appearances, the performances, and the ‘this,’ and the ‘that,’ you gotta show up to record, you gotta promote the album, go on tour.”

Bright who wrote “Trouble Me” for Brittany Spears, claims Brit is a “bonafide class act” who never takes publishing royalties for songs she didn’t write.