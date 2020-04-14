Instagram Is Giving Its Forgotten IGTV Standalone App A Fresh Redesign

For those who didn’t know, yes,, Instagram does have a standalone app for IGTV. The Facebook-owned photo and video sharing network announced it’s getting a fresh update.

Instagram announced first announced back in 2018 it was dropping the IGTV app and didn’t really quite hit like they hoped it would. Starting today (Apr.15) app will get a redesign that will put creators as the focus, clearly realizing that people are flocking to Instagram more as a means of entertainment during the coronavirus lockdown.

The company also hopes they can lure more people to the app and push creators to create more long-form content that will live on the service.

Speaking with The Verge, the company announced as part of the update, users will now see a completely redesigned homepage that will feature a creator at the top.

Each homepage will be curated based on who the user follows on the gram. Another significant addition will be a much-needed Discover Tab that will highlight new and relevant IGTV content, plus there will now be a hands-free recording mode.

Not to be forgotten, the Instagram app is also getting updated. Users will now be able to post their IGTV content directly to their IG Stories, and instead of showing a still, 15-seconds of the video will play instead. This latest feature could get people to start watching more videos instead of skipping past them.

Instagram has not revealed how many people have downloaded the IGTV app. Still, it’s safe to assume it pales in comparison to the number of people who have downloaded the Instagram app.

IG is popping more than ever thanks to insanely-popular IG Live moments like Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio, Dj D-Nice’s Club Quarantine sets, Boosie’s QTD (Quarantine Titty Day) or the VERZUZ battles. We shall see if these updates will help the standalone app at all.

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty