Ja Rule Says 50 Cent Is Shaking Like Dice In Harlem On Friday Night Over IG Battle [Video]

Both have a laundry list of hits though.

Ja Rule

Let’s face it; the beef between Ja Rule and 50 Cent will never be squashed. The Murder Inc. rapper just jabbed back at his enemy for life.

As spotted on HipHopDX Jeffrey has responded to Fofty’s latest trolling efforts. Last week after The RZA and DJ Premier united the world with their legendary battle Ja threw his name in hat for the next installment Verzuz. In a video call with Swizz Beatz, Fat Joe threw out the idea that a battle between the two would “break the internet”. Crack patched Ja in and he went on to publicly call Curtis out as his preferred sonic adversary.

As expected this got back to 50 and he took the opportunity to clown his long time rival by alleging the battle request was a reach for relevancy. On Tuesday, April 14 he shared a fake photo of the “Always On Time” rapper begging for change holding up a card board box sign that said “I will battle 50 Cent for attention”.

In his clap back Rule insinuated that 50 is shook and even included Mobb Deep’s super classic “Shook Ones” as the sonic bed for the trolling. Even though this would be a no brainer Swizz doesn’t seem to be into the energy it might bring to the platform. “That sounds like a devilish behave” he responded when Ja expressed that “I want all the smoke!”. You can view the response below.

