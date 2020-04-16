Cyntoia Brown Shoots Down Netflix Film, “I Had Nothing To Do With This Documentary”

Cyntoia Brown is speaking out about the upcoming Netflix film about the dark part of her life because according to Brown, it’s completely unauthorized.

On Wednesday (Apr 15), Netflix released the trailer for their upcoming film, Murder to Mercy, which shines a light on Brown’s case from the injustice of her sentencing to her fight for freedom and celebrity influences that led to her release from prison in 2019 after serving 15 years for the aggravated robbery and first-degree murder of 43-year-old Johnny Allen who solicited her for sex when she was 16 years old.

Now at 31-years old, the married author is moving forward telling her story–or so she thought. According to Brown, the documentary is comprised of old footage captured by a producer who approached her while she was incarcerated but she has nothing to do with the actual film and hopes that the story is in line with the woman she’s become today.

“While I was still incarcerated, a producer who has old footage of me made a deal with Netflix for an UNAUTHORIZED documentary, set to be released soon,” Cyntoia Brown wrote on Instagram. “My husband and I were as surprised as everyone else when we first heard the news because we did not participate in any way. However, I am currently in the process of sharing my story, in the right way, in full detail, and in a way that depicts and respects the woman I am today. While I pray that this film highlights things wrong in our justice system, I had nothing to do with this documentary.”

Since making it’s way to mainstream media, Brown’s case rallied a plethora of supporters including Rhianna who called for Brown’s release at the time due to injustice of being convicted for the fatal shooting after it was argued that Brown protecting herself after being “forced into prostitution” by her abusive ex and drug dealer named Kutthroat.

