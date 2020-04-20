Jim Jones Will Be Celebrating 4/20 With Some Famous Pals On Zoom

Happy 4/20!

While the stoners of the world celebrate today by lighting spliffs, joints, pipes, and apples amongst other things, Jim Jones is about to hold a Zoom conference with some of his celebrity pals to indulge in the all-natural love that only Mary Jane can offer.

TMZ is reporting that today at 4:20pm easter time the Dip Set Capo will be hosting a virtual smoke session with the likes of Fabolous, Kevin Hart, and Jadakiss and everyone is invited to join in on the festivities.

The “We Fly High” rapper is hosting the smoke sessions with his business partner, Alex Todd, and they’re also celebrating the one-year anniversary of their luxury cannabis brand, Saucey Farms & Extracts.

Anyone can join the smoke sesh on Zoom, and there’s also a fundraiser in the online chat for COVID-19 relief efforts so you can get two birds stoned at once, or something like that. All the money raised will be used for masks for the homeless.Smoking weed for a good cause. What a time to be alive, right?Unfortunately Kevin Hart will not be partaking as the chronic isn’t really his drug of choice. Imagine the comedy that an blazed up Kevin Hart could conjure up though? We’re being jipped out of something spectacular. Just sayin.’We also wouldn’t have been mad if Jim and Cam held a virtual smoke session and recalled some of their most interesting Dip Set stories of the 00’s. Still this is pretty dope too. Will you be joining in on Jim Jones’ celebrity smoke session? Let us know in the comments.