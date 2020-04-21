Birdman Offers Rent Assistance For His Hometown Of Uptown New Orleans

Even though he continues to live his very charmed life Birdman has not forgotten his old stomping grounds. He is helping out his city in the midst of the health crisis.

According to Complex the Cash Money Records boss is giving back in a major way to his former neighborhood. In effort to help the people of New Orleans he will be providing rent assistance. He briefly summarized the initiative on his Instagram account. “I would like 2 offer to pay everybody rent for month of May (for those who in need) in residents area of UPTOWN New Orleans where I was born and raised at from mac melph calio and ST Thomas housing also from 3rd ward to 17th ward” he revealed.

He went on to ask local officials to assist in organizing the philanthropic gesture. “I would like HANO to support us on accomplishin this and @q93fm I also spoke with @theuptownangela to help me put this togather I would like our mayor @mayorcantrell help support this cause also wanna thank all hospital on front line Risking they life to save lives I wanna thanks everybody that wrk with tha Gladys and Johnny foundation my company cashmoney records”.

The help is much needed as New Orleans is reporting almost 25,000 positive cases with 1,409 deaths at the time of this news story. Louisiana Governer John Bel Edwards has continued to ask citizens to avoid going outside and practice social distancing whenever possible.

We are seeing positive signs in respect to lower hospitalizations and the number of people on ventilators, but all of these gains can be easily lost if we ignore the stay at home order & social distancing guidelines. Do your part. Be a good neighbor. Stay home. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/c68g1FvRUd — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) April 15, 2020

