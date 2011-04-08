CLOSE
New Music: Sade Feat. Jay-Z “The Moon & The Sky” Remix [Audio]

Sade Feat. Jay-Z “The Moon & The Sky”

The collaboration between Sade and Jay-Z has finally been revealed.

As previously reported, Jay-Z landed a coveted spot on the singer’s forthcoming The Ultimate Collection album.

In addition to classic Sade songs, the two-disc album will include three new, never-before heard songs including “Moon & The Sky” (featuring Jay-Z).

Sade is currently embarking on her U.S. tour.

Check out Sade feat. Jay-Z “The Moon & The Sky” remix below.

