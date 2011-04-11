Funkmaster Flex’s Wife Calls For Separation

Funkmaster Flex, Wife Separate

Monica Joseph-Taylor respectfully released a statement to urbanmag-online.com announcing her and her husband of 18 years, Aston Taylor, known to the music world as Funkmaster Flex are taking a relationship break.

“We have tremendous love and respect for each other, and will continue to work on our professional projects together,” said Monica.

“Our top priority has and will always be our children! I personally ask that the press keep in mind Flex is the celebrity, not myself or my children, please respect our privacy!”

The split comes a month after Flex’s arrest for criminal charges on an unknown woman and a week after receiving threats from rival radio station, Power 105.1 FM’s Breakfast Club for defending his colleague, Mister Cee.

There is some speculation if the beef with the 105.1 disc jockeys had anything to do with Mrs. Taylor’s reason for separating since the threats aimed at Flex warned him that their evidence would break up his home.

Hopefully this isn’t a result of radio rivalry that has spilled into personal lives. It could get ugly.