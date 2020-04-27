Republican Michigan Lawmaker Wore Confederate Flag Mask, Denied Doing So

Michigan has been one of the states hardest hit by the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 cases, and a push to reopen the state appears to have come from right-leaning individuals. A Republican Party state senator found himself in hot water after adorning a mask bearing the Confederate Flag symbol, which he initially denied wearing ahead of finally apologizing for the act.

The Washington Post published a report that highlighted the fact State Sen. Dale Zorn was seen in the chambers of the Michigan Legislature this past Friday. Zorn and other lawmakers were present for a vote on matters relating to the COVID-19 situation in the state, including a repeal of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive powers as many on the right are clamoring to restore the crumbling economy in the state. It should be noted that Gov. Whitmer, who has been singled out by President Donald Trump, is a member of the Democratic Party.

Zorn’s mask raised concerns with some as many of the so-called “ReOpen” movement folks have been seen wearing Confederate Flags or other similar symbols, seemingly unaware or unconcerned about the flag’s racist ties. After some of Zorn’s colleagues called out the mask, he finally issued an apology via Twitter.

“I’m sorry for my choice of pattern on the face mask I wore yesterday on the Senate floor. I did not intend to offend anyone; however, I realize that I did, and fo that I am sorry. Those who know me best know that I do not support the things this pattern represents,” reads the first part of the thread.

Zorn followed with, “My actions were an error in judgment for which there are no excuses and I will learn from this episode.”

On Friday, a reporter addressed the use of the flag after Zorn denied its origin, then saying that it was a part of American history.

At least he got that part right.

Photo: Getty