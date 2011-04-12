Matthew Knowles Talks “Strategic” Split From Daughter Beyonce



Matthew Knowles is speaking on his recent split from his daughter Beyonce as her longtime manager.

As previously reported, Knowles’ company Music World Entertainment announced that he would no longer represent his daughter after a mutual decision to part ways.

Now Knowles is speaking further on his decision and told Black Enterprise that the split was “strategic” and actually 9 months in the making.

According to Matthew, he trusts Beyonce’s judgment to find a new managerial team but adds that she can always turn to him for advice.

“Interesting enough the transition started way before the official announcement. If you’re strategic, which we are, you don’t make a decision like that before you start dialogue. That dialogue started nine months ago… At the end of the day, I’m Beyonce’s father first and her manager second. Remember, this is 20 years I’ve been doing this. She’s almost 30 years old and if she says, “I want to run my business,” I think she’s smart enough that she will get the right team. Beyonce is smart enough to know what she knows and what she doesn’t know, and that takes an even smarter person to admit that. And she knows she can call me anytime. It takes a lot of hours and a lot of staff to run the business of Beyonce. (Laughs)”

Knowles’ Wondershare will continue to manage gospel/inspirational artists Trin-i-tee 5:7, Brian Courtney Wilson, Juanita Bynum, Micah Stampley, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Pastor Rudy and others.

It will also continue its partnership with Sony with Destiny’s Child and UK female group From Above.