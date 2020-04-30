Three 6 Mafia & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony IG Live Battle Not Verzuz Sanctioned, Yet?

Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are planning to go head to head in an Instagram Live battle. However, their showdown willl be part of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s proper VERZUZ program.

Someone was bound to do their own thing. Three 6’s DJ Paul is calling the battle (which he dubs a “celebration”) between the Memphis and Cleveland rap legends “Face Off,” and it’s scheduled to go down Thursday, April 30 at 5 pm PT. Also, it seems like it will only be Paul and Krayzie Bone repping their respective groups.

“Allow Me To Introduce You To The Face Off!!! This Is Not A Battle. This Is A Celebration Between Homies of Over 50 yrs Combined Dropping Slap!!! Limited Merch For This Event Will Be Available So Save That Stimmy Check!,” wrote Paul on IG

However, Paul is adamant that he is not biting Verzuz, and is open to linking with Swizz and Timb.

“This is what the fans been waiting on man, so we gonna give it to ’em this Thursday,” Paul tells TMZ.

He added, “Nah, it’s not a rip-off, we would love to do it on Verzuz. Believe me, Verzuz is lit. It’s the hottest thing on the internet right now. We would love to do it on that. But we haven’t talked to them or nothing, we just wanted to do our own little friendly competition. We’ll call it a friendly celebration of over 50 years of combines music.”

A sincere form of flattery, then?