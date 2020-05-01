Jim Jones ft. Fabolous & Marc Scibila “Nothing Lasts,” Chief Keef ft. 50 Cent & Wiz Khalifa “Hate Bein’ Sober,” & More | Daily Visuals 4.30.20

It’s going on a year since Jim Jones released his Heatmakerz produced project, El Capo, but even with that being the case he isn’t done dropping visuals in support of the year old record.

Today New York’s rider man releases the visuals for his Fabolous and Marc Scibila assisted “Nothing Lasts” which features the trio living it up at the club with the likes of Dave East and Chrissy. Oh, how we miss the days before the Coronavirus shut everything down. Wait, we hope this video was shot sometime last year. Social distancing!!

Back in the desert 50 Cent and Wiz Khalifa get their “Upset Max” on (Tupac had a better Mad Max themed video) as they roll through no man’s land in the Chief Keef-less visuals to “Hate Bein’ Sober.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from N.O.R.E., Kehlani, and more.

JIM JONES FT. FABOLOUS & MARC SCIBILA – “NOTHING LASTS”

CHIEF KEEF FT. 50 CENT & WIZ KHALIFA – “HATE BEIN’ SOBER”

N.O.R.E. – “PATIO FURNITURE IN MOTION”

KEHLANI – “F&MU”

ROCKIE FRESH FT. 24HRS – “MAKE MOVES”

J STALIN FT. YJ MARION – “TRAGEDY/NUMB THE PAIN”

JACKBOY – “WON’T UNDERSTAND”

G-EAZY & DEVON BALDWIN – “ANGEL CRY”