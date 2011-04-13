CLOSE
Eminem To Headline The 2011 Osheaga Festival

Headlining Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and the UK’s V Festival, Eminem now has another show to add to his busy schedule.

Eminem has announced he will be joining Kid Cudi, Ratatat, the Flaming Lips and Elvis Costello and a slew of other acts for the three day Osheaga Festival in Montreal, Canada. The concert takes place July 29 to July 3.

With no official tour on deck, the multi-platinum MC still has a lot of his plate.

If Montreal is a bit out of your area, he will perform at Manchester, Tennessee this coming June and also will be joining Rihanna this August to play the V Festival.

