Eminem To Headline The 2011 Osheaga Festival

Headlining Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and the UK’s V Festival, Eminem now has another show to add to his busy schedule.
Eminem has announced he will be joining Kid Cudi, Ratatat, the Flaming Lips and Elvis Costello and a slew of other acts for the three day Osheaga Festival in Montreal, Canada. The concert takes place July 29 to July 3.
With no official tour on deck, the multi-platinum MC still has a lot of his plate.
If Montreal is a bit out of your area, he will perform at Manchester, Tennessee this coming June and also will be joining Rihanna this August to play the V Festival.
