Goose Got Me Loose: Your Favorite Celebrities Drunk As A Skunk

Despite how high we put them on a pedestal, celebrities are just like us and the definitely love to party like us as well.

Unfortunately for celebs, with the paparazzi and cameras around 24/7, the morning afters that we regret taking those extra shots are a publicly spread for celebrities.

However, that doesn’t stop them from getting their drink and their 2 step, as some of them awaken to a night they wont regret with pictures to always retell it.

Peep the page #’s below to see some hilarious and slightly sad pictures of your favorite celebs looking like they had one drink too many.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17Next page »