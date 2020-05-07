CLOSE
Kevin Gates “Still Hold Up,” MC Eiht “Once Upon A Time” & More | Daily Visuals 5.6.20

Kevin Gates hosts a casino night in his crib and MC Eiht rolls like an OG forreal. Today's Daily Visuals.

While some music artists are giving concerts from home and getting back into the groove of home living during the COVID-19 lockdown, Kevin Gates seems to have gone a different route and turned his house into a money making machine. At least one room of his home anyway.

Keeping with the shelter-at-home orders that we depend on to save lives, Kevin Gates decided to have himself a casino night in his crib for his clip to “Still Hold Up” where the stakes are high one person at a time. That’s responsible hustling.

Back on the West Coast, triple OG MC Eiht brings back the lowriders with the hydraulics that us older heads appreciate for his visuals to “Once Upon A Time.” Fitting title.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Quando Rondo, Kenny Muney, and more.

KEVIN GATES – “STILL HOLD UP”

MC EIHT – “ONCE UPON A TIME”

QUANDO RONDO – “GET DOWN”

KENNY MUNEY – “SICK”

P-LO – “GET ME LIT”

OLA RUNT – “TRANSFORM”

INF! – “HEADSHOT”

