Kevin Gates “Still Hold Up,” MC Eiht “Once Upon A Time” & More | Daily Visuals 5.6.20

While some music artists are giving concerts from home and getting back into the groove of home living during the COVID-19 lockdown, Kevin Gates seems to have gone a different route and turned his house into a money making machine. At least one room of his home anyway.

Keeping with the shelter-at-home orders that we depend on to save lives, Kevin Gates decided to have himself a casino night in his crib for his clip to “Still Hold Up” where the stakes are high one person at a time. That’s responsible hustling.

Back on the West Coast, triple OG MC Eiht brings back the lowriders with the hydraulics that us older heads appreciate for his visuals to “Once Upon A Time.” Fitting title.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Quando Rondo, Kenny Muney, and more.

KEVIN GATES – “STILL HOLD UP”

MC EIHT – “ONCE UPON A TIME”

QUANDO RONDO – “GET DOWN”

KENNY MUNEY – “SICK”

P-LO – “GET ME LIT”

OLA RUNT – “TRANSFORM”

INF! – “HEADSHOT”