Benzino Has Had Enough Relationship Advice In Teaser For Season Finale of ‘Love Goals’ [Video]

From his sex tape in the 00’s to his days on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Benzino‘s love life has been all kinds of struggle hot tea that viewers just can’t get enough of.

With that being the case, the Made Man took his relationship troubles to OWN’s Love Goals where he and his pimp-handed babymama Althea have been working on their years long relationship. In the season finale to the relationship show, Benzino and Althea will find themselves the focus of the episode as they try to repair the foundation of their love which has gone through some damage over the years.

In this exclusive teaser to Saturday night’s season finale, Althea and Benzino confront their issues (namely Zino’s temper). But after Althea promises to learn to be a “friend to Benzino. To care about his feelings and that it’s okay that we see things differently,” Benzino storms out the session grumbling “I don’t wanna be a part of this dumb sh*t.”

Well, she tried.

Check out the clip below and let us know if you’ll be tuning into OWN this Saturday (May 9) to watch how things end for Zino and Althea.