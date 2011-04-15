Lebron James’ Mother Hit With $15,000 Lawsuit For Valet Attendant Scuffle

After being arrested in Miami for battery last week, Gloria James is seeing her name in headlines again, this time for a lawsuit filed by the man she’s accused of attacking.

As previously reported, the mother of Lebron James was arrested after a run-in with valet attendant Rockfeller Sorel at the Fontainebleau Hotel.

TMZ.com later released a video of the incident showing James slapping Sorel before taking a fall onto the pavement.

The video also seemed to show however Sorel being the aggressor in the attack as he walked menacingly toward the basketball star’s mother.

Despite the video, Sorel has filed a $15,000 lawsuit against Gloria James claiming that since the incident he’s suffered pain, emotional distress, humiliation, mental anguish, and loss of capacity for enjoyment of life.

James has yet to respond.