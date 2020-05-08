Age Ain’t Nothin’ But A Number: Russell Simmons Defends Dating Teenage Kimora Lee

Russell Simmons is back in the hot seat after wishing his ex-wife and mother of his two daughters, Happy Birthday.

On Tuesday (May 5), Russell Simmons took to Instagram to post a heartfelt photo of his ex-wife and best friend, Kimora Lee Simmons, wishing her a Happy Birthday.

“Happy birthday @kimoraleesimmons Wow time flys ..here u are a lifetime ago (like yesterday ),” Simmons wrote. “We have been through so much and have always come out greater on the other end ./.the Eyes behind the Eyes are the same. And your beautiful spirit has remained pure, You are the same, but wiser … you have guided so many people toward happier and healthier lives .. while creating the most beautiful smart and accomplished children. Whatever generational curses we had are erased and non existent in our children ..due to your courage and heart… God certainly blessed all of us with your presence thanking you 1000000 times for your intervention in my life ❤️”

While many fans on the post offered up well wishes, there was a fan in particular that questioned the timeframe around Kimora and Russell Simmons’s marriage and relationship, mainly because when the two began dating–Kimora was only 17.

In a since-deleted comment obtained by the Jasmine Brand, Russell Simmons clarified, the timeline of Kimora’s age during their relationship. He states that Kimora turned 18 right after they met and that her mother and manager approved their relationship.

“I never do this but…. That’s not true… She turned 18 right after i met her February fashion week Tyra banks (our bridesmaid) Cindy Crawford Naomi were all back stage at the Mary McFadden show they said i was a modelizer and that i wasn’t gonna stick around… i think that may have inspired her [laughing emoji] (the challenge).”

After realizing that he acknowledged that the two met in February, Simmons clarified his statement verifying that Kimora was 17 at the time but noted that her mother and manager at the time approved of the relationship.

“We got to know each other by May we were dating, Russell Simmons continued. “She was legal at 17 But she turned 18 that may her mother and her manager Bethann Hardison approved supported and Rushed us (we really didn’t need a push) and the love affair began People like to talk every so often i loose my cool and talk back so take this advice Be happy and share happiness… try to think uplifting thoughts and keep learning to practice love… that’s our goal… oh and celebrate the queen @kimoraleesimmons.”

Despite the clarification, Russell seemingly forgets that it’s still unnerving for many to hear about the 19 year age difference. While he happily admits that she was legal at 17, he forgets to mention that at the time–he was 35. Russell and Kimora were married six years after their initial meeting, divorcing when Russell was 41 and Kimora was 23.