50 Cent Reportedly Signing ‘Jersey Shore’s’ DJ Pauly D



DJ Pauly D reportedly signing to G-Unit

DJ Pauly D became a household name when the self-professed Guido appeared on MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore’ and now the tan Italian may be set to kick off a new career with 50 Cent.

TMZ reports that Pauly D is “dangerously close” to inking a three album deal with G-Unit.

The reality star was recently spotted at 50’s screening for this new film “Things Fall Apart” and reportedly met with him to discuss a signing.

Sources tell TMZ that in addition to an album, the G-Unit head is also considering a merchandise line with D including a line of Pauly-D headphones.

50 and Pauly are said to be working on a deal before the disc jockey flies to Italy to shoot “Jersey Shore” season 4.