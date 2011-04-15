Cee Lo Green Remakes Oprah Winfrey Theme Song

Cee Lo Serenades Oprah With Her Own Theme Song
In 1998, Oprah Winfrey took voice lessons so that she could sing her own theme song. Cee Lo Green was invited to her show for her farewell season and he remixed “Run On” and sang his rendition on her show. Check it out:
