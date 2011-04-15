Jay-Z, Kanye West May Join Beyonce At Glastonbury Festival

R&B superstar Beyonce is headlining this year’s Glastonbury festival and rumor has it she has something special up her sleeve for her show closing performance.

According to The Mirror, B will pull out all the stops and bring out a number of celebrity guess boost her set. Sources close to the matter claim the songstress will employ Kanye West, Coldplay front man Chris Martin and hubby Jay-Z.

U2 and Cold Play are also headlining this year’s festival – acknowledged as the largest open-air music concert in the world – whcih takes place in Somerset, England, June 22-26.

In other news, B recently released promo art for her forthcoming single Girl (That Rule The World), seen below: