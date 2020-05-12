Tory Lanez Reacts To Having His IG Live Record Beaten By Tekashi 6nitch9ine

After holding the title of most viewers in a live with his ultra hype Quarantine Radio, Tory Lanez‘s viewership record was annihilated by self-proclaimed “King of the Rats” Tekashi 6ix9ine.

On Friday (May 8), notorious informant Tekashi 6ix9ine made his return to the music scene by dropping his first post-prison single, “GOOBA,” with visuals. Despite his criminal status, 6ix9ine’s music video reportedly beat a Youtube record previously set by Eminem in 2018, by amassing more than 98 million views in two days. As if fans couldn’t be more obsessed, 6ix9ine also conducted a record-breaking Instagram live session that same day after racking up a whopping 2 million viewers at one point, demolishing the record Tory set last month with 300K during Drake‘s appearance on an episode of Quarantine Radio.

After catching wind of the defeat, Tory took to the internet to share his response by being a good sport before dropping a joke or two about ending his now-infamous Quarantine Radio after losing to a snitch.

“I was looking at that 2 mil like …. WELP …. Ima head out,” Tory wrote on Instagram before quickly following up his comment by clarifying that he was only kidding. “Lolol we not actually stopping quarantine radio ! But it was great holding the record when we had it …”

Although Quarantine Radio has recently been on hiatus for the last week, Tory Lanez affirms it will be returning soon.