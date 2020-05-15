Boosie Badazz Sued By State Of Georgia For Not Taking Care Of His Daughter

Boosie Badazz isn’t having a great week, legally that is. The Louisiana rapper, already facing controversy regarding his teen son, has now been sued by the state of Georgia for failing to provide care for his 11-year-old daughter.

BOSSIP exclusively reports that Special Assistant Attorney General Don Snow filed the lawsuit against Boosie, real name Torrence Hatch, on behalf of Gelisa Hayes, the mother of his daughter, after contacting Mr. Snow for assisting in the filing.

The outlet adds in their reporting that Hayes and the state expect Boosie to provide a “reasonable amount” of child support for the girl and are asking that his wages be garnished to satisfy the obligation. He is also expected tp provide health and accident insurance according to the court filing.

It was also suggested that Boosie may have doubts about actually being the father of the child, and the state and Hayes are urging that he take a DNA test to prove paternity.

Boosie was served papers regarding the matter and was due in court this week but the hearing was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis in the state.

—

Photo: Getty