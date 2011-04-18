CLOSE
GLAAD Calls Out Lil B For “I’m Gay” LP Title

Gay Rights Group Reacts To Lil B’s “I’m Gay” Album Title

As previously reported, Lil B recently announced that he will be naming his next LP I’m Gay.

Well, the homosexual rights group, GLAAD is hoping the Based god is walking the walk instead of just talking the talk, just for kicks.

“As a lyricist, Lil B knows that words matter,” a spokesperson for the organization recently told XXLmag.com. “Slurs have the power to fuel intolerance. We hope that Lil B’s album title is not just a gimmick, and is really a sincere attempt to be an ally”

The eccentric rapper announced to a crowd at the Coachella Festival over the weekend that he was naming his next album, I’m Gay.

He later explained that the title did not define his sexual preference, but instead brings into relevance the influence of words.

Though it doesn’t seem like B will actually be repping for the rainbow on his album as the title may imply, GLAAD is optimistic that the Pack member will help instead of hurt their cause.

“He has the platform and the voice,” added the spokesperson. “We hope he uses it in a positive way.”

