Da Brat Pays Tribute To Michael Jackson With New Tattoo [Photo]

Da Brat’s Michael Jackson Tattoo

Fresh from her release from jail and after remixing Chris Brown’s hit “Look At Me Now“, Da Brat is paying homage to Michael Jackson with a new tattoo on her leg.

Her “brother” Jermaine Dupri broke the news on Twitter Monday, posting a picture and saying,

“Brat just got this, she making me wanna go.”



The tattoo shows MJ holding a microphone and hitting his signature stance—white socks and all.

Check out Da Brat’s new tatt below.

