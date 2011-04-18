Da Brat Pays Tribute To Michael Jackson With New Tattoo [Photo]

Da Brat’s Michael Jackson Tattoo
Fresh from her release from jail and after remixing Chris Brown’s hit “Look At Me Now“, Da Brat is paying homage to Michael Jackson with a new tattoo on her leg.
Her “brother” Jermaine Dupri broke the news on Twitter Monday, posting a picture and saying,
“Brat just got this, she making me wanna go.”
The tattoo shows MJ holding a microphone and hitting his signature stance—white socks and all.
Check out Da Brat’s new tatt below.
