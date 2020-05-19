HHW Gaming: ‘The Last of Us Part II’ Limited Edition PS4 Pro Bundle Announced

After a colossal hiccup, the countdown to the launch of The Last of Us Part II is underway, and today, Sony announced a lovely bundle for fans to get their hands on.

To celebrate the launch of the highly-anticipated sequel, Sony revealed it will be dropping a limited-edition The Last of Us Part II PS4 Pro console that will launch alongside the game on June 19. The powerful console will come in sleek matte finish with the game’s main protagonist Ellie’s tattoo design engrave on the system.

That’s not all. The console also comes with a limited-edition DualShock4 wireless controller (which can able be copped separately for $64.99) as well. It comes in a steel matte black finish, the PlayStation shapes are in white, and it also features Ellie’s fern tattoo as well as The Last of Us Part II logo on the touchpad.

But wait…there’s more.

Sony also announced that there will be a limited-edition Gold Wireless Headset with crimson earcups. Like the console and DualShock4 controller, the headset will also come in a steel black matte finish and will also feature Ellie’s tattoo design the game’s logo.

And finally, if you need more memory and we know you do, especially if you plan on updating Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Sony revealed a Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II Officially Licensed Seagate 2TB Game Drive. It will also feature Ellie’s tattoo laser-etched on it as well as the games logo. The Game Drive will be sold separately and will cost $89.99, and trust us, it’s well worth the bread.

The limited-edition The Last us of Us Part II PS4 Pro console will cost $399.99 and comes with a code to redeem digital content like The Last of Us Part II PS4 dynamic theme, avatars, and more.

—

Photo: PlayStation / The Last of Us Part II