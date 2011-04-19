CLOSE
Beyonce “Girls (Who Run The World)” Leaks [Audio]

Beyonce “Girls”

The rumored comeback track for Beyonce Knowles-Carter has hit the net.

The track titled “Girls (Who Run The World) debuted unofficially late Monday night and features a saucy Beyonce singing about girl power.

“Girls…we run this mutha (Yeah)…Girls (Who Run The World?) Girls!”

And includes the line,

“I think I need a barber, none of these Beyotches can fade me.”

Check out a heavily tagged version of Beyonce’s new single below.

