Beyonce “Girls (Who Run The World)” Leaks [Audio]

Beyonce “Girls”
The rumored comeback track for Beyonce Knowles-Carter has hit the net.
The track titled “Girls (Who Run The World) debuted unofficially late Monday night and features a saucy Beyonce singing about girl power.
“Girls…we run this mutha (Yeah)…Girls (Who Run The World?) Girls!”
And includes the line,
“I think I need a barber, none of these Beyotches can fade me.”
Check out a heavily tagged version of Beyonce’s new single below.
Darius ‘Deezle’ Harrison Talks Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Lil Wayne, Time As In-House Producer For Cash Money [Exclusive/Video]
Kendrick Lamar Speaks On New Album, Working With J.Cole, & Why He’s Down With Lil B [Video]
Melanie Fiona Talks “MF Life” Album, Calls Out Wale And J. Cole And Says You’ll Never Catch Her Sexting [Video]
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE