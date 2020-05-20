‘Batwoman’ Star Ruby Rose Officially Walks Away From The Television Series

After only one season of donning the cape and cowl of the caped crusader on the CW’s superhero series Batwoman, lead star Ruby Rose is walking away from the role she once referred to as a “game changer.”

Variety is reporting that the Orange Is The New Black star has officially hung up her cape and decided to remove herself from the hit television series even though a second season was already confirmed to be underway.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” said Rose in a statement. “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”

This is especially shocking given that the series not only holds a 79% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was CW’s third most watched show, but that Rose had to endure all kinds of hate and homophobia when it was announced that the openly gay actress was cast to take on the role of Kate Kane a.k.a Batwoman.

No reason was given as to why Rose would walk away from a successful first season, but speculation about Rose having surgery to repair two herniated discs have led some to believe that the physical toll of the role might’ve been too much for her. This is a theory that a source tells Variety is false.

Now the search for the next Batwoman is on as Warner Bros. and the CW says they’re committed to producing a second season and beyond regardless of Rose’s departure.

“The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

We hope whoever’s chosen doesn’t have to go through what Ruby Rose was subjected to. Then again given the amount of MAGA crazy that’s spreading out there we won’t be surprised if she does.