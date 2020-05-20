FILA Drops A Capsule Collection Honoring The Notorious B.I.G.’s Birthday [Photos]

While the majority of the celebration regarding The Notorious B.I.G.’s is expressed on March 9, his family rather is be expressed on his birthday. One apparel company is doing it right with a drop honoring the Black Frank White.

As spotted on Hype Beast the late great’s legacy is going to live on via a brand he wore frequently when he was still living. FILA has announced a new capsule collection in honor of his upcoming birthday. Included in the drop are their iconic Tennis 88 sneakers in two variations. The first pair features a white colorway with aqua green and wedgewood blue detailing on the swooshes. On the flip side the other variant has a beige suede upper with black and red on the leather. The graphics from his classic Ready To Die on the insoles. Lastly both low tops are packaged in a custom shoe box decorated with elements from the album artwork.

Also included in the collection are some matching wears. You can flex your love for the “Ten Crack Commandments” rapper with a logo t-shirt and their classic visor which Wallace sported frequently. The collection be shopped here.

Photo: FILA