Warning: KITH Unveils The Notorious B.I.G. Capsule [Photos]

Today (March 9) one of the greatest MC’s to ever grace the culture passed away. The late, great Frank White’s memory will continue to live on in a timely collection.

As spotted on Hypebeast KITH has revealed a new drop in honor of The Notorious B.I.G.. As a tribute to the day the world lost the Brooklyn king we get some key pieces that incorporate some his timeless branding. Featured in the drop are streetwear staples including crew necks, t-shirts and hooded sweatshirts.

On Saturday, March 7 KITH founder dropped the visuals which show several different prints that show utilized the iconic baby pictured on the Ready To Die cover, imagery from his Life After Death photo shoot all with KITH logo inclusion. Also in the mix are separate collage prints with lyric sheets from both LP’s. As per the formal press release a portion of all the proceeds of this launch will go to the estate of Christopher Wallace.

The KITH x Notorious B.I.G. capsule collection is available now but act quick as the inventory is limited. You can purchase the pieces here.

Photo: Larry Busacca/WireImage