Rap Snacks To Give The Notorious B.I.G. His Own Potato Chip Flavors

Though it’s been more than 20 years since his tragic death, the presence of The Notorious B.I.G. still looms large over the Hip-Hop culture. Now, the King of New is being honored with his own…potato chips?

After blessing rappers like Cardi B, Migos and Wiz Khalifa with their own potato chip flavors, Rap Snacks has teamed up with The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation to give Brooklyn’s finest, Biggie Smalls his own potato chip bags. Coming in two flavors, Biggie’s image will be featured on both the Notorious B.I.G. Cookout BBQ Sauce and Notorious B.I.G. Honey Jalapeño.

Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace was excited to see her son’s legacy continue to provide not only for his family but for those that his family try to help.

“I’m happy to announce our partnership with Rap Snacks and the Rap Snacks ‘Boss Up’ Foundation to create delicious flavored potato chips packaged with my son’s, Notorious BIG moniker and image. Our primary focus in doing this deal was to assure a portion of proceeds of sales are paid to The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation to further our efforts of providing computers, books and other educational tools to inner city youth as well as assistance to the elderly in the Urban communities.”

Though Rap Snacks have featured some of today’s top Hip-Hop artists on their product, Frank White is the first to be a part of their “ICON” line which will expand to more corn products such as noodles, and will no doubt feature some of your favorite rappers from yesteryear. Whether it be Tupac, Big Pun or Old Dirty Bastard, expect to see more rap legends to make their way to your local bodega in the near future.

