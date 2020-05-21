TDE President Terrance “Punch” Henderson Hints At That Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole Album

It hasn’t even been a few days since TDE’s Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith fueled rumors of a new Kendrick Lamar album hitting the streets “soon” before word began to circulate that the long awaited K. Dot and J. Cole project could indeed come to fruition thanks to fellow TDE head honcho, Terrence “Punch” Henderson.

In an recent Twitter exchange with fans, Punch began to stir things up when he simply asked fans to opine on who they want to see with Kendrick. After a fan suggested a short EP with J. Cole, Punch shot down that notion simply stating “That’s never gonna happen.”

That’s never going to happen. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) May 20, 2020

But as everyone knows, hope springs eternal and after a little white, Punch returned to gauge fans interest in a potential collaboration album before ultimately giving everyone a glimmer of hope and hinting that it can indeed still come to be saying “It might still happen. I want it to happen.”

Y’all really want that album still??? Like for real? I think it would great for hip hop. I did my part though. I spoke to both of them. Hit them niggas! — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) May 21, 2020

Nah I don’t know. It might still happen. I want it to happen. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) May 21, 2020

Whew! Imagine?

With all the struggle bars flooding the airwaves these days an project featuring two of the top actual MC’s in the game would be a breath of fresh non-Covid-19 infected air. But alas, 2020 has proven to be a year of letdowns and and struggle. So we’re not going to get our hopes up until both of these artists confirm that something is in the works.

Here’s to continuing to hope…