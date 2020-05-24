CLOSE
HomeCardi B

Cardi B Shows Off New Big Ass Back Tattoo

Nice swimsuit, Bardi.

Cardi B

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Cardi B got a new back tattoo and it’s massive. Of course, this meant showing off the new ink, while collecting a bag from Fashion Nova, too.

The Bronx rapper took to Instagram to promote a new bikini from the aforementioned brand.

“Givin you the blues ….. @fashionnova swimsuit ! GO COP IT BEFORE ITS GONE !,” reads the caption. But it’s the photo that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Bardi is popping a squat while showing off a new tattoo that spans her butt all the way up to her back.

That is all.

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Cardi B , tattoo

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
20 itemsTekashi 6ix9ine has $200,000 charity donation rejected by No Kid Hungry
Alleged Child-Loving Singer Tekashi 6ix9ine Rediscovered As A Pedo?, Twitter Cancelling Commences
05.24.20
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close