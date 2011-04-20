50 Cent Falls Victim To Credit Card Fraud



While 50 Cent is preparing to release a new single as promised this week, the G-Unit head is also making headlines for being the latest victim of credit card fraud.

The rapper who resides in Farmington, Connecticut has reportedly been targeted several times by thieves attempting to use his American Express number.

According to the New York Daily News, 50’s been targeted in at least five cities since 2007 including Farmington, Hartford, and New York City.

In a reported incident last year, a man called a local electronic store with the rapper’s pilfered Amex number attempting to buy two $1,000 flat screens.

The store owner became suspicious however and reported the number to Amex who confirmed that the number was stolen.

The store owner refused to deliver the televisions and asked the suspicious customer to pick them up himself.

When two young men not affiliated with 50 Cent arrived, cops were waiting to arrest them.

A source tells the NYDN that the root of Fitty’s problem may be someone who has access to his personal information.