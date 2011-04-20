Dr. Dre Wins Lawsuit Against WIDEawake/Death Row



Dr Dre Wins Digital Rights To The Chronic

A court ruling awarded legendary hip hop producer Dr. Dre the rights to 100% of all digital royalties from his critically acclaimed solo LP, The Chronic.

Judge Christina Snyder, who rendered the verdict ruled that when WIDEawake purchased Death Row’s assets in 2009 they were restricted to selling Death Row’s catalog in the original format in which they appeared.

Meaning they have no right make profits off digital sales.

“For years, Death Row Records forgot about Dre when they continued to distribute his music digitally and combined his hits with weaker Death Row tracks in an attempt to elevate the stature of their other artists,” Dr. Dre’s attorney Howard King wrote in a prepared statement. “We are gratified that the federal court has unambiguously declared that Death Row has no right to engage in such tactics, and must hold all proceeds from these illicit distributions in trust for our client.”



As previously reported, Dre filed the suit with Death Row (now owned by WIDEawake Entertainment) last February, shortly after the label released a re-release of the The Chronic, The Chronic: Relit and a greatest hits album without his permission.

Dre was seeking $75,000 for breach of contract, false advertising and trademark infringement.