Who We Be: DMX Apologizes To Lloyd Banks For Lyricist Snub

While we all know that Dark Man X is far from perfect he has shown to speak from a real place. Recently he put his foot in his mouth but now has made good on the matter.

As spotted on Hip-Hop N More DMX left several fans and Rap aficionados confused during a video call with Fatman Scoop. When asked by the Party King on who he would go record for record on a Verzuz battle he once again made it clear he wants to battle Jay-Z. Naturally the conversation progressed to name dropping some of the game’s most respected MC’s. Things unfortunately went left when Lloyd Banks’ name was brought up. “Lloyd Banks? Lyrical?” the Yonkers native questioned with obvious doubt in his tone. “Lloyd Banks of course, he had some of the illest lines ever,” Scoop replied.

This quickly got back to The Punchline King to where he responded on Twitter. He theorized that the spite could be a result of him working with the Ruff Ryders member in the past. “So because I didn’t come to the studio to work when HE reached out..I’m not that good?” he wrote.

So because I didn’t come to the studio to work when HE reached out..I’m not that good? 😂 — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) May 25, 2020

I have no clue..god bless him https://t.co/qxi3yF0zUl — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) May 25, 2020

It is a good thing that DMX can admit his errors and soon issued an informal apology via social media. He wrote “It takes a real ni*** to admit when he’s wrong…my apologies to loyd banks I was thinking tony yayo when I was asked about banks. I f*** with banks!”. You can see his mea culpa below.

