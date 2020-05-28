T.I. Responds Expediently To Donald Trump Utilizing His Music In Unsanctioned Contemporary Propaganda

While America’s attention is rightfully focused on police brutality at the moment, one MC has not forgotten about Donald Trump’s thievery. As expected the King of the South has put him in his place.

As reported earlier this week the Trump administration got their petty on with a goal of slighting de facto Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The tactic repurposed T.I.’s hit song “Whatever You Like” to “I don’t want Joe Biden / don’t need Joe Biden”. Naturally, the clip landed on Tip’s desk and he made it clear that the POTUS violated both his artistic integrity and legal rights.

The “Trap Back Jumpin” rapper’s team released a formal statement detailing his harsh opposition to the track being used by the liar in chief. “Trump and his team (out of desperation for his campaign) have circulated a campaign video post throughout social media that includes the unauthorized use of T.I.’s song ‘Whatever You Like,’ along with edited images of him and Joe Biden” it read. The video distorts lyrics from his #1 charting song by misrepresenting the lyrics through text language and distortion of his recorded voice. It goes without saying, that T.I. would not in any way ever support the divisive policies and destructive propaganda of Trump. The people of our country deserve far better than this.”

Additionally the unapproved usage of the music was also addressed. “Be clear, he does not authorize it or consent to the use of his song to falsely suggest any endorsement of President Trump or to attack Joe Biden. It is sad, but expected, that this President would stoop so low to use his property without authority to manipulate the community. T.I.’s legal team and media partners are already moving Expeditiously to block this unauthorized use and set the record straight in no uncertain terms!”

Donald Trump has yet to address the matter but that should be no surprise.

Photo: Bernard Smalls for iOne Digital