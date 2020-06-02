Drake Donates $100K To National Bail Out Program Which Helps Free Black Mothers

While the people continue to fight in the name of social justice we can not ignore that COVID-19 is still a real thing. Drake has just provided many families some serious support.

As spotted on Complex the Canadian MC has just given some hope to the hopeless during the pandemic via a very generous donation. According to the report he has given $100,000 dollars to the National Bail Out; a Black-led and Black-centered collective of abolitionist organizers, lawyers and activists building a community-based movement to support our folks and end systems of pretrial detention and ultimately mass incarceration.

On Monday, June 1 fellow Torontonian Mustafa The Poet tagged Champagne Papi and The Weeknd on an Instagram Story post urging both talents to donate. “My Toronto Kings @champagnepapi @theweeknd,” he wrote. “Swipe up & match my donation but add 3 zeros! Let’s help reunite black families” he wrote. Drizzy apparently heard him loud and clear by replying “say less brother”. He promptly donated $100,000 to the cause.

The streets said they need receipts 💅🏾MashaAllah pic.twitter.com/VmdWd6lKEB — Mustafa (@MustafaThePoet) June 1, 2020

The Weeknd doubled down as well with a matching donation to National Bail Out, an additional $200,000 to the Black Lives Matter organization and $200,000 to Colin Kaepernicks’s Know Your Rights Camp.

In May National Bail Out had confirmed they had reunited 69 mothers with their families.

We’re still bailing out mamas & caregivers across the country! So far, we’ve reunited 69 folks with their families. Every mama gets #PPE, groceries and sustainable housing to ensure they can shelter in place & stay safe with loved ones during #covid19. ♥️ #WelcomeHomeMamas pic.twitter.com/t5I6xMPVs6 — #FreeBlackMamas (@NationalBailOut) May 15, 2020

Photo: Euan Cherry/WENN.com