Lauren London Covers ‘Rolling Out’, Talks Baby With Lil Wayne: ”Women Get Pregnant…”

Lauren London is the latest cover story for Rolling Out magazine and in it dishes on a number of topics including the public’s fascination with her son with Lil Wayne.

The star of Tyler Perry’s latest film “Madea’s Big Happy Family Reunion” revealed to the mag that she was taken aback by backlash she received because women get pregnant everyday.

Keeping it brief, she tells Rolling Out,

“I had a pregnancy that wasn’t private … A lot of people had their opinions about it. They were surprised that I came up pregnant, which was a surprise to me, because I’m a woman and women get pregnant and Lauren comes first before the actress…”

She also adds,

“[..] Having my son was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

In addition to speaking on her pregnancy, London, who’s still known by many for her role as “New New” in ATL, spoke on people’s perception of her.

According to London many people think of her as a goody two-shoes, “around the way girl” and while she doesn’t mind, the only thing she’ll continue to be is human.

“I know that I don’t really give a lot, so people don’t really know how to perceive me,” she tells Rolling Out. “There’s not enough out there to really know who I am. I’ve heard that people think I’m [a] goody two-shoes, the girl around the way, which is fine because those are pieces of me that are true, but I’m human and [she cranked her attitude up a few notches] I’m not going to pretend to be anything else other than that.”

