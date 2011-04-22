Lil B Says He’s Getting Death Threats Over ‘I’m Gay’ Album Title

Lil B’s controversial new album title is doing more than raising eyebrows; it’s getting the Berkley, California rapper a series of death threats.

As previously reported, the Based God suddenly announced at last week’s Coachella Festival that he was naming his next project I’m Gay.

While B claims it’s an expression of his happiness and not tied to his sexuality, a number of angry fans are not as accepting and have reportedly threatened his life.

He tells MTV,

“People been hitting me up like, ‘I’m gonna bash your head in,’ ‘you f*ggot,’ ‘I’m gonna kill you,’

According to B however, he’s not worried.

“I’m not gonna stop and I’m not scared of anybody on earth. That’s why I [titled the album I’m Gay] and nobody gonna stop me.”

In addition to people who’ve lashed out at the rapper for the title, GLAAD—the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, previously noted that they hope B’s not pulling a publicity stunt and actually trying to represent the gay and lesbian community with the project.

B says while he’s not gay, he does support the homosexual community.